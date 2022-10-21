A fire involving farm equipment has sparked a large grass fire near Reading, amid concern about dangerous weather conditions.
Crews were called to the area of Road 240 and Road V around 11 a.m. Friday. Early reports indicated a two-ton grain hauler caught fire on a road, with flames spreading to nearby grass.
Additional units from around Lyon County and Coffey County had to be called, because the fire quickly spread north and east. There was talk about notifying Osage County as well.
"We've got conditions worsening," one unit at the scene reported. Moments later, the fire jumped across a road.
No injuries are reported, and no buildings are reported in danger.
Lyon County is in a region with potential for "elevated fire weather conditions" through Sunday, due to warm afternoon and strong gusty south winds.
