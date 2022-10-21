Reading Fire Dept. logo
Curtesy ReadingKS.com

A fire involving farm equipment has sparked a large grass fire near Reading, amid concern about dangerous weather conditions.

Crews were called to the area of Road 240 and Road V around 11 a.m. Friday. Early reports indicated a two-ton grain hauler caught fire on a road, with flames spreading to nearby grass.

