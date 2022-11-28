A Council Grove man was sentenced to probation Monday for threatening to kill a teenage girl.
Chase County District Judge Laura Miser sentenced Robert Benzer II, 58, to “adult court services supervision” for felony criminal threat and misdemeanor obstruction of lawful activities.
Prosecutors say Benzer told a 16-year-old in November 2021 “that he intended to kill her,” a complaint filed in District Court shows. The girl was hunting at the time, but other circumstances were not disclosed.
Benzer was convicted by a jury in September, after testifying in his own defense. The foreperson of the jury was incoming Chase County Commissioner Alan Phipps.
