At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Emporia first responders were called to reports of an injury accident near Peter Pan Park.
Upon arrival, a single motorcycle was found damaged in the middle of S. West Street just outside of Riverside Elementary School. The driver, an unknown male, was transported to Newman Regional Health with injuries.
It is currently unknown whether the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
An official crash narrative is pending release by the Emporia Police Department. The Gazette will update this story as more information is made available.
