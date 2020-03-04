The Kansas Attorney General's Office hosted a drive-thru document destruction event Tuesday afternoon at the Bowyer Community Building as part of National Consumer Protection Week.
Staffers from the AG's office joined Document Resources employees recycling more than 18 full trash bins of sensitive material by the day's halfway mark. Passersby could bring up to three boxes or bags of documents.
