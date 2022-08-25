Places large and small honor people who gave their lives in military service. In Bushong, the focus often is on 10 young men.
“The 10 men died in World War II,” Dianne Bedner-Smith said. “We had a population of 134. Per capita, we lost the most men in Kansas — perhaps the U.S.”
Bushong’s population now is only 27. But a fundraising event to honor those men and expand the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial is planned at Bushong City Park Saturday, September 10.
The event from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. is on the eve of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the Northeast.
“We’re having a service at noon,” Bedner-Smith said this week. “The Allen [American] Legion is coming over and doing a ceremony.”
But there will be fun, along with the sober remembrance by Post 389.
“We have a cornhole tournament,” Bedner-Smith said. That will be a first. “We have an auction and music. We have a dunk tank this year.”
Many of the events are free, including a bike and car show. Food trucks will be on hand.
This will be the seventh year of fundraising for the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project. The memorial was completed in 2020. Now the focus is on refurbishing a wall.
“Last year, we got a beautiful window done,” Bedner-Smith said. A designer in Kansas City made it of cedar, with pictures of the “10 boys” in slate pieces.
“That’s going to be stuck in a window that used to be the hotel,” she continued. “It’s a wall right now.”
But the plan is to make it an “arts window,” as Bedner-Smith called it. A plaque with the names of the 10 men is ready for it. Four of those men died in the D-Day invasion Sunday, June 6, 1944.
“Right now, my problem is finding somebody that does mortaring,” Bedner-Smith said. “We’re going to build a rock wall all the way around it.”
Bedner-Smith believes last year’s fundraising event was the biggest and best so far. It raised more than $5,000.
This year, visitors also can help the memorial by purchasing entry tickets for the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race the following weekend.
“I’m appreciative for anything we get,” she said. “It’s an exhausting day, but we have fun doing it.”
People can enter the cornhole tournament now by calling Bedner-Smith at 620-757-8143.
