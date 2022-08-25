13-DSC_6437.jpg

The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial is located in the Bushong City Park.

 file photo

Places large and small honor people who gave their lives in military service. In Bushong, the focus often is on 10 young men.

“The 10 men died in World War II,” Dianne Bedner-Smith said. “We had a population of 134. Per capita, we lost the most men in Kansas — perhaps the U.S.”

