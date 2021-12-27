Car racing can seem like a daring thrill. But for Lee Maier, it’s tame — especially compared to what else he’s experienced.
“I was injured in Iraq by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device,” Maier said.
Terry Bivins, a veteran racer who once drove in the Daytona 500, was so touched by Maier’s story that he decided to build Maier a car at practically no charge at a shop in Lebo.
The story began when Maier joined the Army National Guard in 2002. That led to two tours of service in Iraq, one in Afghanistan and another as an instructor in Armenia. But his roots are in racing.
“I’m a third-generation racer,” Maier said Monday. “I got my first race car when I was 11.”
His grandfather competed in Missouri. So did his father and uncles. Maier, who recently turned 40, called his early racing “off and on... nothing serious, nothing big,” with mechanical work on the side.
Maier said he met Bivins in 2018, after he and a neighbor bought their own race cars. A friendship grew from there. Now they’re partners in preparation.
“It needs a little bit of work,” Maier said of his current car. “It needs to be transferred from one class to another class. ... He’s done some reaching out to other drivers, other groups.”
In fact, the project for Maier and Bivins sounds like a classic Johnny Cash song. They’re building it one piece at a time at Bivins’s Lebo shop.
“The kid doesn’t have much money,” Bivins said Monday. “A bunch of my buddies jumped in and contributed about everything we need.”
All it took for Bivins was one Facebook post about Maier last Thursday.
“The next morning, I had more than half the parts,” Bivins said.
Bivins estimates he’s received about $2,000 in donations for Maier’s motorcar. All he lacks now is a full containment seat for racing.
Bivins is offering all the support while dealing with his own health trial. He had surgery two weeks ago to remove cancer from inside his face.
“It will be fine and all healed up in plenty of time for me to go racing,” Bivins wrote on Facebook.
Maier hopes to compete in several races next year at Humboldt Speedway in Allen County, beginning with the season opener in April. In the meantime, Maier drives a semi full of rock for Whitaker Construction of Humboldt.
Bivins is impressed by Maier’s desire and work effort — and the fact that not many veterans want to race cars.
“For a kid who went off to war and served our country, I’m paying it forward to him,” Bivins said. “I’m tickled to death to be helping him out.”
NOTE: This story has been updated from the original version.
