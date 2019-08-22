Emporia Recreation Commission Assistant Wellness Supervisor Aaron Hammond said Wednesday night at Corporate Challenge, they had “a great Darts Event” at Bourbon Cowboy.
Flint Hills Care Center won the event, coming through the losers bracket, while Wolf Creek came in second.
After four scored events, NIMRods from Norfolk Iron and Metal is in the lead with 127 points. Hill’s RED is in second at 113 while Agbackers is nipping on its heels at 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.