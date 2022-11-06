Members of the community came together to unmask suicide at Beacon for Hope’s third ever masquerade ball at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
This year, they surpassed the goal of selling 50 tickets.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Members of the community came together to unmask suicide at Beacon for Hope’s third ever masquerade ball at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
This year, they surpassed the goal of selling 50 tickets.
Beacon for Hope raised over $2,200 through the silent auction and over $5,000 between ticket sales and sponsorships, according to Melissa Owen, founder of Beacon for Hope.
“It’s an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate mental health awareness,” Owen said. “To feel the support from that and that it’s okay to take your mask off if you’re struggling. Everybody struggles in some way and it’s okay to not be okay.
The theatre was decorated and on stage, they held a silent auction that included 49 different baskets to bid on. Guests could find things like holiday-themed baskets, a Mary Kay 12 days of Christmas box, and other varying gift baskets. All of the items for the auction were donated by over 100 different people, according to Owen.
“This is a very close and important cause for me,” Codie Carson said.
Carson and her friend Denisha Seiter encouraged their friends to also attend and they filled two tables worth of guests for the evening.
“Supporting the cause, getting together and dressing up is great,” Seiter said.
The night was filled with music, conversation and food catered by Casa Ramos.
“It feels amazing to know that as an organization of five years that people are supporting us still and are passionate about suicide prevention in our community,” Owen said. “And are strengthening our community that way and that they are open to talk about it. It feels great.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.