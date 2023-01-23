A Cottonwood Falls man is due in Chase County District Court this week on four charges, including felony distribution of panic disorder medicine.
Brian Lynn Smith, 57, was arrested three weeks ago. A complaint filed by County Attorney William Halvorsen says Smith had “15 dosage units” of alprazolam, better known as Xanax.
Smith also is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Halvorsen claims he has prior convictions for pot in Wichita and Cowley County.
The complaint also accuses Smith of domestic battery. The Chase County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest after a domestic disturbance on Oak Street.
A fourth count accuses Smith of possessing drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing for Smith is scheduled Thursday morning. He is held in the Lyon County Jail on $20,000 bond.
