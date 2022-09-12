Long-range temp map - 9.12.22

This map shows projected temperatures for next weekend and the days beyond. Emporia is in the zone most likely to be above normal.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/NWSWichita

If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend.

Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.