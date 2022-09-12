If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
It was the first rain of September in this area. But it was enough to shorten the Great American Market in downtown Emporia by 90 minutes, while reducing the turnout at other outdoor events.
Yet a cold front brought more than rain. It brought a sneak preview of fall, even though we're starting the last full week of summer.
The Emporia airport had a Sunday morning low of 50 degrees. Cottonwood Falls was even cooler, at 48. In both places, it was the chilliest morning since Friday, May 27.
While Sunday's high in Emporia was a mere 77, the 90-degree days are not finished yet. They could return as soon as Tuesday, then remain for the rest of the week. Sunshine is expected every day through next Sunday.
