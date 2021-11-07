Two early-morning crashes one hour apart left drivers injured in Lyon County Sunday.
The first occurred around 1:55 a.m. In the 2200 block of Burlingame Road. A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Sonja Parker, 53, of Reading was hurt when a deer crossed the path of her Dodge Caravan.
An ambulance took Parker to Newman Regional Hospital. Deputies believe her injuries are minor.
The second wreck happened at 2:43 a.m. near Miller, at U.S. 56 and Road Y. A separate statement said Jennifer Millsaps, 32, of Osage City was driving east when she somehow swerved across the highway and hit a field entrance.
First responders found Millsaps a short distance away from her GMC Acadia. Deputies say she wore a seatbelt when she crashed. Millsaps refused medical treatment for possible minor injuries.
No one else was reported in either vehicle.
Even the most trained drivers can wind up in collisions. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner posted pictures on social media Friday of the damage to his cruiser after he struck a deer.
“Across Kansas, the KHP worked 10 yesterday,” Gardner tweeted, referring to deer-vehicle collisions. Gardner was not hurt.
