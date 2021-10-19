Gas prices keep climbing like a driver in the Flint Hills. On Tuesday, they passed a new milestone in the Emporia area.
AAA reports the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County is now $3.02 a gallon. The price went up three cents since Monday.
Two surrounding counties are even worse. The average in Chase County is $3.05, and it's $3.07 in Osage County. Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee Counties remained below the three-dollar mark.
“Sorry folks,” AAA said in a related news release. The agency blames the autumn leap in prices on higher costs for crude oil.
Even though demand for gasoline nationwide is dropping, West Texas Intermediate was trading above $82 a barrel Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.