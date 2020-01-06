More hands make less work.
The truth to that old adage is on display each month at Pioneer Bluffs just north of Matfield Green.
Typically on the first Saturday of each month — though it does sometimes fluctuate around events — volunteers descend on Pioneer Bluffs from Chase County and beyond. At Saturday’s work day alone, there were people from Emporia, Wichita and Kansas City, to name a few.
“Behind the scenes is a good way to put it,” Pioneer Bluffs Executive Director Lynn Smith said. “A lot of people don’t realize what goes into everything we do out here. People have come up to me at events and commented on how everything looks so clean and well-maintained, and they don’t realize how we do that. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes.”
Pioneer Bluffs is a center for Flint Hills ranching heritage and, like any farm site, there are chores to do. That is where the volunteers come in.
During the winter months, a lot of the work done around the ranch is done indoors — such as cleaning the house and restoring some old tables. There is also a considerable amount of planning.
Saturday, the unseasonably warm January weather allowed some of the 20-plus volunteers to get outside to pick up sticks in the yard and do maintenance on the red barn. Others stayed inside the visitor’s center and planned the children’s events for the coming year.
“We have people of all skill levels,” Smith said. “We have some who are more handy, so they’ll usually do more of the maintenance and restoration work; but we’ll find something for everyone to do.”
Smith said it is pretty common to have around 20 people show up for work day. It is an informal, relaxed group who has fun while they get all of their work done, she added.
Pioneer Bluffs Board of Directors President Dave Leiker said the site is blessed with “an incredible group of volunteers.” That not only helps the day-to-day operations and special events go smoothly, it also makes him feel optimistic about the future.
“It’s heartening,” Leiker said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us and so many things that we want to do. When you’re planning to do the kinds of things we want to do out here, you really depend on a good group of people to do the work. It fills me with hope. It’s energizing.”
It isn’t only on work days when volunteers are out contributing their time and efforts to Pioneer Bluffs, either. Leiker said it is common to come out at any time and find someone cleaning, mowing the grass or taking on another necessary task.
The volunteers also take on key roles during the many and varying events hosted at Pioneer Bluffs each year.
“Those pieces are important,” Leiker said. “Our volunteers really build the groundwork for everything we do out here.”
The volunteers at Saturday’s work day took a break to watch a thank you video created by Leiker, which can be viewed by clicking the link at pioneerbluffs.org/get-involved. One of the speakers near the end of the video says, “In the last 15 years I’ve found huge joy in being able to make significant charitable contributions to a number of different things. Pioneer Bluffs is an excellent resource. There’s a huge number — something I look at before I donate money is, are there a number of people giving their heart and soul it? There is at Pioneer Bluffs.”
Leiker reiterated that point after the video ended.
“You are the ones who are giving your hearts and souls to Pioneer Bluffs and making the donations we get possible,” he told the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.