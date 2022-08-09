Women, Infants and Children (WIC) hosted a breastfeeding celebration at the Emporia Public Library Tuesday afternoon in honor of World Breastfeeding Month.
WIC provided information and resources on breastfeeding to all who came in, along with raffle prizes people could participate in, Paige Shaw, breastfeeding care counselor for WIC, said.
“August is World Breastfeeding Month and so this is just a celebration of breastfeeding,” Diana Moore, WIC manager, said. “WIC is very supportive of breastfeeding. We support women no matter what they choose but we feel if we educate women about breastfeeding they might have better outcomes.”
The organization started planning the event back in May and typically only hosts an event of this magnitude once a year. Lyon County has had their WIC program since the ‘70s or early ‘80s and typically help 650 to 700 people at any given time in the year.
“We also provide nutrition education that is specifically tailored to those specific populations we talked about; the pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, infants and children from ages one to five,” Moore said. “That is a big part of our program, that we do weights and measurements to see if kids are growing well and that stuff.”
Giveaways included prize drawings and cake that were donated. WIC also provided reading information and sources about breastfeeding, a Mary Kay product, vitamins and a breast mask.
WIC is a nutrition program through the USDA that provides nutritious food to pregnant people, those who breastfeed, people recovering from postpartum and young children. They also provide formula to those who can’t breastfeed, informational meetings and referrals to other forms of family planning.
“The nurse and the dietitian I took over for were the ones who were there at the time,” Moore said. “So very supportive and just very good. It was really helpful for me and my husband at the time.”
Part of why WIC’s work is so important is because of the stigma about breastfeeding. They also find it important to remind all those who breastfeed that, in the state of Kansas, a woman can breastfeed anywhere she chooses, including public spaces.
“Some women have a fear of, they don’t want to breastfeed in public or some women feel that because they’re not large chested they can’t breastfeed and that’s completely untrue,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter the size of the breast, any woman can breastfeed. It does take time to learn, it’s a learning experience for both the baby and the momma, especially if it’s new.”
