Chad DeCrow is a hometown boy done good.
He went to school here. Played in a band, did some art and — thanks to the former “Three Fools Café” — learned to bake bread. Now, he’s back.
I remember all the cookbooks at the Patterson Family eatery that used to be at 7 E. Sixth Ave. The food, soups and salads were all so good, and once Chad began turning out the bread, things got magical. Unless I’m mistaken, this is also where Amanda of Amanda’s Bakery and Café started out.
Homemade artisan bread was the rage, then, the cafes, the Farmers Market. You couldn’t get a “take-and-bake” at the store, unless it was garlic bread from the freezer section. We are really spoiled now with focaccia, naan, French and Italian, however, the stores are hard pressed to complete with made from scratch, made by hand breads such as honey whole wheat, rye, jalapeno-cheddar, sourdough. You should have seen the football-shaped loaves for the Super Bowl, complete with Chiefs logo on top.
DeCrow is glad to be back home. He left Emporia in the hopes of making a living as a touring musician. When that didn’t pan out, he got a graveyard-shift job that at least paid the bills. It was there he was recruited to come an oil rig worker and began a nomadic life, from Wyoming to Texas, New Mexico to Colorado, following the work. He found the good wages went right back into getting to the next job.
“I’d finally gotten a job as a pumper,” DeCrow said. “Pumping gallons of water into fracking sites and it just got to me after a while.”
He had no time for art, music or baking but he did have a nest egg. Last year he started looking. He called a friend at Maud’s Tattoo, Joel Smith, who told him the town needed a full-time baker and Vault Meats and Cheeses was the perfect spot.
After talking it through with co-owners Becky Mishler and Virgil Patterson — Virgil had guided his tutelage at Three Fools — Chad DeCrow was on the road back home.
“I’ve always loved Emporia, and I missed it,” he said. “I thought I could never go back, but my mom told me ‘you can go back, it’s just a little different.’ And it is — for the better.”
DeCrow is essentially self-taught, with the benefit of good books and the encouragement of friends and customers. He says he has learned patience and is willing to work with a recipe until it’s just right. He spent at least a month perfecting his sourdough recipe and the result is fantastic.
“I finally got the sourdough fine-tuned,” he said. “It’s a daily bread now.”
DeCrow seems to have rediscovered his calling. When it comes to bread baking, he said the first ingredient is love, then you’ve just got to be patient.
“I’m way more patient,” he said. “With age comes wisdom. And it’s perfect timing to be part of this.
“I’m very grateful to Becky and Virgil for the opportunity to bring my dream to life,” DeCrow said. “That’s the one thing that has stuck with me all these years: I want to have a bakery. Without Becky and Virgil’s support I wouldn’t be able to do this.”
DeCrow has been grateful for the welcome from his hometown. And he has plans: St. Patrick’s Day means it’s time for Irish Soda bread, and Easter always calls for Hot Cross Buns.
“I have so many bread fans that remember me from back in the day,” he said “I’m just honored to be back.”
I wouldn’t dream of asking for a recipe, but I do have some thoughts for you once you get to Vault Meats and Cheeses for your fresh loaf of bread. Don’t be afraid to try something new, and ask Becky or her staff what pairs best with what. I’m sure Vault will have St. Patrick’s Day snack packs, too, so ask.
My dream charcuterie chart from Vault looks something like this:
Bread - Meat or Cheese
Sourdough and Wild Boar sausage
Sourdough and Porter Cheddar
Baguette and Heart’s Desire triple-cream cheese
Rye and Salame Piccante
Cranberry Walnut with Butter of Parma
Lemon Poppyseed with Blueberry Goat Cheese
Sourdough with Bresaola
Honey Whole Wheat and 5 Shires Cheddar
Baguette with Pig & Fig Terrine
Oh, who am I kidding? I love it all.
Let’s get cooking.
