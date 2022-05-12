The heat is returning for one more day. Then an approaching cold front will chase of it away.
The federal Storm Prediction Center still shows Lyon County as a dividing line for severe storms Thursday night. Emporia is in a level-one “enhanced” risk, while Americus and points west have a level-two “slight” risk.
But an updated map issued early Thursday from Topeka shows the “best confidence in severe storms” Thursday is well to the west, in Salina and Concordia.
Emporia was lowered to a level-one risk for severe weather Friday evening. The highest risk now is south and east of Ottawa.
But a new map for Saturday shows Emporia in the middle of a large level-two zone. But forecasters admit their “confidence is low in storms actually forming.”
Emporia Municipal Airport missed a record high by one degree Wednesday with 90 degrees. Bu the morning low was the warmest ever for May 11, at 73. And Cottonwood Falls broke its record high, by reaching 93.
The Thursday highs may threaten record books again. The highest temperature on May 12 is 90 degrees in Emporia and 92 in Cottonwood Falls.
But cloud cover will lower temperatures after Thursday. Highs through the weekend are expected to be in the eighties.
