The Nature Conservancy was honored yesterday with two of its employees receiving Climate Adaptation Leadership Awards for Natural Resources from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The Climate Adaptation Leadership Award, established in 2016, recognizes exemplary leadership by individuals, agencies, businesses and other organizations to reduce impacts and advance adaptation of the nation’s vital natural resources and the many people who depend on them in a changing world.
Brian Obermeyer — who lives in rural Cedar Point and is director of protection and stewardship for the Conservancy’s Kansas program — and Chris Hise, Associate Director of Conservation for the Conservancy’s Oklahoma program, were jointly recognized in the Nongovernmental Organization category for their work creating Site Wind Right, which identifies areas in 17 Midwest states where wind development is unlikely to encounter significant wildlife-related impacts. Projects in low-impact places are also less likely to be delayed or cancelled, resulting in more reliable and efficient renewable energy deployment.
“The Site Wind Right project was truly a team effort, with contributions from Conservancy scientists and GIS staff across the central U.S.,” Hise said. “We sincerely appreciate this award from AFWA.”
Hise is a lifelong resident of the Great Plains, and has managed the Nature Conservancy’s conservation efforts in western Oklahoma since 2000.
“The Site Wind Right team, including myself and Mr. Hise, are honored that AFWA recognized the Conservancy’s science-based approach to steer wind energy away from ecologically important habitats and landscapes,” Obermeyer added.
He has led the Conservancy’s Flint Hills Initiative for nearly two decades and was recently named director of protection and stewardship for the state.
