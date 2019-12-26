Fifty years ago, Gary Ratcliff cut the big, red ribbon and opened Top Hat Barber Shop, or, as Emporians know it today — Sax Hair Care.
Top Hat Barbershop, formerly Ed Fleming’s Barbershop, was a one-chair barber shop until Gary Ratcliff’s wife Darline went to cosmetology school and brought the skills she polished to the shop. The Ratcliffs changed the business’ name to Topper’s Barber and Style Center, the first Emporia co-ed salon to have both a barber and a cosmetologist.
It was the Ratcliffs’ legacy to establish, develop and sustain a legacy of comfort, customer service and family. Fifty years later, the legacy is apparent.
“I think it shows a business can make it in a small town,” the Ratcliffs’ daughter-in-law Taryn Ratcliff said. “I know a lot of them can’t, and I don’t know the secret except we are all about customer service … As long as you can give people what they want and make them happy, I think you have a successful business.”
She joined the business 10 years after its genesis when Darline visited The Emporia School of Hairstyling and picked Taryn out of her graduating class to come work for her. Three years later, Taryn married the Ratcliffs’ son, Kelly. Taryn took ownership in 1994 and has continued her in-laws’ legacy.
“I was so lucky to have in-laws that were fun,” she said. “They were just awesome to work for. I was very lucky.”
While Taryn truly joined the family aspect of “family business,” other cosmetologists have been welcomed into the family business throughout the years.
“We’ve cared about the people working here and have helped as much as we could, so I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of people their starts, but yet here we still are,” Taryn said. “We still feel like family. Everybody feels like we’re work sisters and brothers.” In a more literal sense, Taryn’s sister, Tonya Utech, has also worked at Sax for 11 years. Their mother, Shirley Oldham, gets her hair done at Sax once a week.
The salon is unique in that it is designed as individual rooms for each stylist/customer. Stylists can rent a space within Sax and decorate it however they please. The structure aims to give customers and stylists more comfort, privacy and direct attention than the traditional salon structure.
Many stylists have their roots at Sax and go on to have their own salons. Currently, there are six stations and seven stylists, including the barber. Throughout the years, depending on the renters, Sax has offered body massages, body waxing and tanning options.
A sense of family among the owners and renters is not the only sense of family Sax has witnessed throughout the years. Taryn said she has seen generations of families stay loyal to Sax.
“I’m seeing the third generation’s first haircut,” she said. “It doesn’t end with age.”
Taryn said she hopes “nothing changes” in the next 50 years at Sax.
“I hope we’re still here,” she said. “Hopefully someday I can retire, and I hope I can find someone that is going to do it like I would do it, which I know is what my in-laws were hoping in me.” She said the main thing, though, is to have a future owner who enjoys what they do, just as Taryn has.
“To still be doing this in 40 years has to say something; I still can say I enjoy my job,” she said.
Sax encourages appointments but welcomes walk-ins, too, though availability is not guaranteed. The salon is open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and appointments can be made outside of those times, as well as on Mondays and Saturdays. To schedule a unique hair experience, call 342-4165 or visit Sax at 1025 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.