Emergency responders were called to the scene of an injury accident Sunday morning.
At 9:35 a.m. scanner traffic indicated an injury accident involving a bicyclist at the 1500 block of Road 175. A single vehicle collided with a bicyclist. There were no transports.
More information to come.
