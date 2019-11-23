Interested community members joined together again Thursday evening to discuss possible options for the repurposing of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School.
The conversation has been ongoing since mid-October, and the main coordinating group — consisting of Lee Anne Coester, Christy Davis, Jenn Laird, Chris Carathers and Mindy Graham — has brought to the community’s attention that some sort of commitment to an idea for the first repurposing pursuit must be fairly concrete by the end of December when they sign a purchasing agreement with an earnest money deposit. Homestead Affordable Homes still owns the building.
The funds for the purchasing agreement are available, but the group would still like more community investment both financially and ideologically. If the purchasing agreement cannot be upheld, the property is available for auction. The purchasing price is situated between $65,000 and $75,000.
Prior to signing that agreement, the community members in attendance at Thursday’s meeting discussed the first short-term steps for making their long-term ideas come to life. Conversation revolved around creating an actual organization and all of the implications of the differences between being an LLC or a nonprofit, among other options. Aside from that, the group is looking for an organization name.
Next, the group would like to find a few people to do the various mechanical evaluations the grade school needs in order to know what kind of investment electricity, plumbing and structure may require.
“It really is in good shape,” Coester said. “What we’ve learned is, so many communities are using old schools, but a lot of them are trying to go in and save a school that’s deteriorated, and we are luckily not facing that.”
Everything in the school worked when it was shut down in 2010. The water was not fully drained, so there may be issues with pipes, but the extent is unknown. The electricity works and the heating and cooling will be inspected, among other evaluations. There are no structural issues, and it is ADA accessible.
While a plethora of possible uses for the school swirled about, the group was deeply interested in all of the ways the gym and kitchen spaces in particular could be utilized. Other ideas considering the property overall included, but were not limited to, incubation spaces for developing businesses, recreation facilities and housing. Ideas were categorized into five areas: the gym building specifically, community service, learning opportunities, outdoor and business/housing. Many ideas overlap and work into one another.
Between now and the next meeting, group members are seeking out local individuals who are being asked to provide information in their respective areas of expertise in regard to the grade school. The group has tentatively scheduled the next meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 4, though it may change, due to the availability of experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.