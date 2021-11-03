They left in the middle of the night. They returned shortly after midnight. And in between, they saw a lot.
The eighth USD 252 Honor Flight officially ended early Wednesday, when a bus brought 28 military veterans and 28 student “guardians” back to Olpe. They completed a two-day sightseeing trip to Washington, D.C.
Dozens of people sent the travelers off in the 1 a.m. hour Monday. Dozens more welcomed them back to the Olpe schools in the 1 a.m. hour Wednesday, this time giving them a flag-waving corridor walk from their bus to the school building.
A Facebook diary indicates the group received a welcome by Patriot Guard Riders when it landed at Kansas City International Airport Tuesday night.
That followed a day in which the veterans visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Capitol and White House. Sen. Jerry Moran met the group at the Eisenhower National Memorial.
This was the first local Honor Flight since a nationwide shutdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trips are funded through private contributions.
