Most Lyon County residents would need to hop in their cars for a closer look at the Flint Hills, but students at William Allen White Elementary will soon be able to enjoy the sites of Kansas’ most iconic landscape from the school’s playground.
Over the past semester, Fourth-Grade Teachers Meghan Robison and Cathy Dorcas — in addition to several community partners — have led students in the creation of a mini-Tallgrass Prairie. The gardening project comes as part of a school- and district-wide initiative to provide young learners opportunities for more hands-on education, allowing them to gain real-world skills while bonding with their peers over a common goal.
“This project is really something that goes hand-in-hand with our fourth-grade learning standards,” WAW Elementary Fourth- and Fifth-Grade Strategist Cindy Kraft said. “We started with a single guiding question, and that was, ‘How can fourth-graders expand their knowledge of native Kansas tallgrasses and flowers and share that knowledge with the community?’ Working inside the community and getting community members to collaborate with us is one of the big pillars of learning that we strive for.”
Robison and Dorcas have worked to ensure the experience is more than just an opportunity for students to spend extra time outdoors, roping in aspects of their curricula to reinforce the underlying academic elements of the project.
“Before we even started the garden, we took a hike at one of the trails at ESU where we let students take pictures and learn about what some of the native plants actually looked like,” Robison said. “They were assigned certain grasses or flowers and did research to determine if the plants would be a good fit to put in the garden or not.
“I’ve been really impressed with all the hard work they’ve done in all aspects of the project. They worked with buckets and shovels and really just paid attention to making sure the dirt was level and all that kind of stuff … It’s something you can tell a lot of them really care about and enjoy working on together.”
In addition to construction, landscaping and research work, fourth-graders have been honing their math skills by calculating necessary measurements. They have even delved into the realm of cartography by studying landscape maps of the surrounding area.
“This has obviously tied in well with the Flint Hills map and education program that other schools in the district have been utilizing, as well,” Dorcas said. “Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills paid for our transportation out to the real Tallgrass Prairie, and the kids especially enjoyed that, too.”
Although the 30-foot-by-6-foot space doesn’t resemble much more than an empty flower bed at this point in time, WAW staff say the spring semester should mark the addition of the first plants and other decorations. A $1,000 donation from Frontier Farm Credit has already put the school well on its way toward making its first purchases, and local extension agents have been collaborating with staff to ensure the garden remains viable for future classes to study and appreciate.
“So far, we’ve worked with [Horticulture and Community Development Agent] Travis Carmichael and we’ve worked with master gardeners — Carolyn Turney being one and Susan Adams the other — who came out and soil tested, as well,” Kraft said. “We worked with Brady Parks, a local contractor, to bring us dirt and help us with some landscaping, as well … A lot of people have been involved in making this something special besides just teachers and students, so we really want to thank them.”
“We’ve had some parental involvement with bringing in a tiller and getting the soil ready, too,” Dorcas added. “A couple of dads came out to help us, so it’s definitely been nice seeing the investment people from all around town have been making in this project.”
WAW staff hope to keep the momentum behind the project strong heading into next semester, and have tentatively scheduled an official unveiling for sometime between late March and early May depending on weather-related factors.
Until then, Robison — and her peers — are happy knowing just how much the garden has meant to students so far.
“This is really a big thing for them, being the first class to do something like this at our school,” Robison said. “We’ve been seeing talents from our students that we didn’t even know were there at the start of this. So, we really want them to be proud of their hard work, and to be able to come back when they leave this building and have something that shows the difference they’ve made here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.