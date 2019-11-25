The inaugural Veterans for Vets disc golf tournament in Emporia brought disc golfers to Peter Pan Park on Saturday to benefit the local VFW.
Dynamic Discs Event Coordinator Doug Bjerkaas called the event “unbelievable.”
“It was cold but we didn’t have a single no-show,” he said. “In fact, we had about a dozen additional players come register the morning of, so we ended up with 63 players altogether.”
Veterans for Vets is a new “tournament in a box” developed by Bjerkaas and Dynamic Discs with three overriding goals.
“First, it’s an opportunity to compete during the winter months,” Bjerkaas said. “Second, it’s unsanctioned, so it’s a great way for people who have never played in a tournament to get that experience. And third, it’s for a great cause.”
Veterans for Vets tournaments can be hosted anywhere in the United States during the winter months, between Dec. 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020. A percentage of entry fees must be donated to a local agency or organization that serves veterans.
“We were looking for opportunities to play during the winter, and a benefit tournament seemed like a good way to do that,” Bjerkaas said. “With Emporia being the home of Veterans Day, we thought, ‘Why don’t we have it benefit veterans?’ We had 25 events scheduled within the first two weeks of offering the tournament package.”
The Emporia event was the inaugural Veterans for Vets tournament, raising around $2,000 for local VFW Post 1980.
Chase Yarbrough traveled from Fort Riley, where he is currently on active duty, to participate in the tournament with friends.
“I came down with my buddy to check it out, meet some people and have some fun,” Yarbrough said. “This is one of the most challenging courses I’ve played.”
Christina Wankum, a student at Emporia State University, began playing disc golf about four months ago with her boyfriend. She decided to play in the tournament for two reasons.
“I thought this was a good way to give back to people who had the courage to fight for our country, and to get more experience playing,” she said.
The awards ceremony took place at VFW Post 1980 and included awards in two new divisions created specifically for this tournament.
“For the first time ever, Dynamic Discs offered two divisions for veterans, one for male veterans and one for female veterans,” Bjerkaas said. “Folks in the military give up a lot so that people like you and I can have rights and freedoms, so we wanted to recognize them specifically.”
Learn more about Veterans for Vets at www.veteransforvets.com.
