Kaman Simmons has an affinity for history, to say the least. The Emporia native and Lyon County History Center intern recently had the opportunity to take on a project that reshapes and tells a part of Lyon County history that was missing some pieces.
It began with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office contacted the history center about collecting the history of the sheriff’s office. While the bones of the sheriff’s office history existed, much of the substance was still missing.
History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller called upon Simmons to take on the project.
“He jumped all over it,” Soller said. “Not just research here, but he went up to Topeka, and he went above and beyond what volunteers normally do.”
Simmons is a junior at the University of Kansas, which he studies history and English. His interest in law enforcement is inspired partly by his father, Rand Simmons, a local attorney.
His main interest for a summer project was pursuing research that involved primary sources. The Sheriff’s Office project required him to worked with old issues of The Emporia Gazette, the sheriff’s daybooks, the county tax rolls and county budgets all the way to the 1860s. Some of the daybooks lack context, and the handwritten charts can be hard to decipher, but that challenge is part of the treasure of studying history.
“It’s beautiful,” Simmons said. “All of the records for Lyon County used to be kept in big, beautiful, embossed leather books.”
He was not able to digitally search those records, though he was able to for the issues of The Emporia Gazette and Emporia Daily News. Everything from election details to the sheriff’s trips out of town were covered in these records.
Simmons said KU emphasizes looking at history from nontraditional perspectives that don’t necessarily focus on the leaders of the time. And, though the sheriff is a leader, historically, the individual also had additional professional roles as a means of income, in the community.
“My teachers teach us more to focus on the other end of the story,” he said. “When I was researching the death of Walt Davis, it’s a very tragic event, but if you look into the story of what happened to the shooter … and the events that transpired after the shooting, with him being chased by Wallace Jones, and later by a bounty hunter … it’s really a fascinating story that isn’t at the forefront as much in the papers.”
When he first started researching, Simmons said he expected to collect biographical information, but it didn’t take long for him to realize just how much larger the history is. It was also apparent how much the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has changed over the course of Lyon County’s history.
“You think of the sheriffs of the wild west being lifetime law enforcement, peacemakers,” Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh said. “Around here, it just seems like you got the luck of the draw.”
Simmons said many of the early sheriffs hopped around from position to position in the local government. That being said, they often only served a few years as sheriff, whereas since the 1980s, Lyon County has seen one sheriff serve for 15 years.
Sheriff Jeff Cope has been serving for the past 10 years. Those are the longest terms served by any Lyon County Sheriff.
“It’s given me a much better sense of what the priority for law enforcement has been over time,” Simmons said.
From concerns with horse stealing, to confiscating alcohol during prohibition, to making sure the city doesn’t get sued, Simmons was surprised to see such a large evolution in the sheriffs’ roles over a relatively short amount of time.
Undersheriff John Koelsch discussed with Simmons how the role of sheriff goes back to Old England and that the American law enforcement structure has evolved with different geographical evolutions, such as territories, townships and counties. Now, law enforcement is potentially on the precipice of a new type of structural evolution, regarding the wave of activism against law enforcement brutality. Simmons said he had considered the timeliness of this research and where race has come into play historically.
“There is a history of representation in the Emporia law enforcement community,” he said. “But … it’s also present. We’re also part of that greater national issue.”
Soller is happy with Simmons’ dedication to the work and with the thoroughness of the comprehensive collection of research the history center now has to share. She said the history center is always looking for volunteers to help pursue other research projects.
The sheriff’s office would like to display images of each of the past sheriffs, as well as some of the other historical highlights, though details are still in discussion.
Sheriff Cope is “ecstatic about getting it done,” Welsh said.
And, as a token of the appreciation, the sheriff’s office gave Simmons a certificate of appreciation and a challenge coin.
(2) comments
When, I was in college at C of E, there were a lot of kids from back east and the kids put the word out that they were going to cause problems at the annual rodeo dance. On the night of the dance several cars of students arrived and was met by the sheriff with guns in his holster. He told them to go back to Emporia and look at the cowboys on top of buildings with their rifles. The Sheriff said, "welcome to the wild west and get out here."......Do a study of Chase County and discover many stories that would make into a great movie.
It is amazing to me that when Sheriff Duncan took care of all Lyon County with one Deputy. I think this was in the 60's. My favorite lore story of Sheriff Duncan was in Allen, Kansas. He walked in a bar and a young man who had to much to drink ask that the Sheriff take his badge off and the folks could see who was the best man. So Sheriff Dungan put his badge on the bar and put the young man over his lap and spanked him in front of all his friends.
