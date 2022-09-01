A Lyon County woman awaits a preliminary hearing next week on four child pornography counts, after a federal grand jury indicted her Tuesday.

Brandi Snyder, 34, is accused of producing child porn in April and May 2021. A Special Agent with the federal Department of Homeland Security says she was caught with it in late July.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.