A Lyon County woman awaits a preliminary hearing next week on four child pornography counts, after a federal grand jury indicted her Tuesday.
Brandi Snyder, 34, is accused of producing child porn in April and May 2021. A Special Agent with the federal Department of Homeland Security says she was caught with it in late July.
Snyder reportedly called herself “beautifulcat87” and “mcdiffett87” on Snapchat, where the illegal items were noticed last fall. Snyder apparently lived in Americus at the time.
Agent Jon Ferreria wrote in an affidavit that search warrants led to several still photos and videos of child porn. In one video, Snyder reportedly is naked while looking at a naked toddler.
She was indicted on two counts of producing child porn, one count of possessing it and one count of distributing it.
While Snyder was arrested on the federal charges last week, she has a criminal record in Lyon and surrounding counties going back more than 10 years.
Snyder pleaded guilty to “distribute or market precursor for unlawful use” in Lyon County District Court in September 2010. She was arrested in January on charges of attempting to smuggle the anxiety medicine Lorazepam into the Morris County Jail.
The federal indictment requests Snyder be tried in Wichita. Her next court hearing will be there next Wednesday. Snyder currently is held in the Butler County Jail.
