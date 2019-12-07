Emporia State University’s men’s basketball team and residents of Emporia Place felt the burn of a good workout Friday morning.
The dining room of the residence was transformed into a workout space to do seated exercises together. The Hornet hoopsters were also able to teach the residents some exercises they can do on their own.
Emporia Place Life Enrichment Coordinator Jennifer Ortiz, ESU Head Coach Craig Doty, Assistant Coach Chase Dippel and members of the team took turns guiding various exercises such as seated calf raises, arm curls with weights, shoulder presses and more.
Ortiz said she aimed for this activity to be something fun for the residents to do.
“Our values include compassion ... integrity, excellence and fun,” she said. “We do have a couple of alumnis, very proud of ESU, so to have that opportunity for basketball players to come in and exercise with us is absolutely amazing.”
To make things even more fun, point guard Keyon Thomas did five burpees for the group, and two of the tallest players, forward Mayuom Boum (6 feet, 9 inches) and center Justin Balcome (6-10) were applauded for their height. The group also went around the circle and shared where they were from, making sentimental geographic connections with one another.
The basketball team regularly participates in community service activities. The coaches emphasize helping the team members be as well-rounded as possible, keeping in touch with the members’ classes and grades, community service involvement and basketball.
“This was an opportunity for us to get in and have some fun in our community,” Doty said. “We interact with kids all the time, but now we get to interact with people that we can make an impact on, on all ends of the spectrum.”
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Dippel said. “It’s a great opportunity for the people that we’re hanging out with and getting to talk to. We really enjoy it. Hopefully we make a positive impact, and I think the guys have a positive impact made on them, too. The goal was to make people feel good.”
