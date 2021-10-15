They're not canceling Halloween in Elmdale. But one event with a Halloween theme has disappeared.
Friday night's scheduled “Halloween movie night” to benefit the Chase County Elementary School PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students) program has been struck down by COVID-19.
The Thursday decision came even though “The Addams Family” was going to be shown outdoors on Main Street in downtown Elmdale. People were invited to bring chairs or blankets.
A Facebook post by an organizer said the group hopes to try another movie night next Spring.
