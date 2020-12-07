Friday evening marked opening night for several area basketball programs, as teams from Olpe, Northern Heights, Hartford, Chase County, Lebo and Madison all took the court. A list of scores has been provided below, with added statistics for programs that submitted information by press time.
Olpe -
(Girls) St. Mary’s 38 @ Olpe 67
NORTHERN HEIGHTS -
(Girls) Northern Heights 42 @ Osage City 47
NHHS — Hinrichs (7), Brecheisen (2), French (19), Smart (12), Boyce (2)
Osage — Hastert (5), Kirkpatrick (15), Serna (13), Kerns (14)
(Boys) Northern Heights 38 @ Osage City 70
NHHS — Campbell (11), King (4), Heins (12), Ryberg (7), Plankinton (4)
Osage — Moon (10), Sage (11), Vogeler (4), Fort (16), Boss (17), Shaefer (4), Orender (8)
Hartford -
(Boys) Hartford 42 @ Altoona-Midway 46
Hartford — Torrens (1), A. Smith (16), McDiffett (3), Highley (6), Sull (7), D. Smith (2), Andrews (2), Goodman (5)
AMHS — Meigs (20), Ashmore (10), Smith (7), Nalley (2), Troutman (3), Ticer (4)
Chase County -
(Girls) Central Heights 33 @ Chase County 25
(Boys) Central Heights 33 @ Chase County 37
Chase County — Keyer (1), Holloway (8), Ybarra (5), Gilbreath (4), O. Eidman (2), Schroer (7), A. Eidman (10)
Central Heights — Crawford (10), Rowah (11), Cannady (6), Burson (6)
Lebo -
(Girls) Flinthills 17 @ Lebo 73
Lebo — Schrader (8), Audrey Peek (20), Abby Peek (8), Jones (22), Ott (4), Moore (8)
(Boys) Flinthills 13 @ Lebo 87
Madison -
(Girls) Madison 31 @ Yates Center 18
Madison — Rockhill (2), White (2), Farrow (5), Luthi (12), Engle (1), Miser (9)
(Boys) Madison 56 @ Yates Center 37
Moving forward this season, all weekend sports information (including scoring and stats, photos, and any separate news on cancelations or awards) should be sent to sports@emporia.com by noon Monday in order to get content in The Gazette’s Tuesday print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.