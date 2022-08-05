Alan Alanis pleaded not guilty on all charges during a Friday afternoon arraignment hearing in the Lyon County District Court.
There is one final pre-trial hearing scheduled Nov. 30 and his jury trial was scheduled for the week of Dec. 5.
Alanis waived formal arraignment, meaning that the charges made against him were not formally read. His charges include one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
The estimated time for the trial is two and a half to three weeks. Alanis currently in custody at the Lyon County Detention Center.
Alanis is one of six individuals charged with the crimes made during the murder of 19-year-old Emporian, Jesus Avila, back in 2017. He was found in a car that had been set on fire with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. They were not charged with Avila’s murder until almost four years later.
Previously reported by The Emporia Gazette, all six defendants are facing the charges listed above.
Armando Nunez was previously sentenced to 47 months for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal damages to property on July 15.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.
The alleged gunman, Samuel Garcia, has a rescheduled preliminary hearing set for Monday, Oct. 31. Garcia is currently serving seven years for an unrelated offense.
Granado and Pecina will appear for a status conference over Zoom Nov. 18.
Alanis will have one final pre-trial hearing Nov. 30 at four p.m. and his trial will take place the week of Dec. 5.
