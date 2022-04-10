They don’t call it “adventure” gravel racing for nothing. Saturday’s Flint Hills event in Americus had more than cyclists burning up the course.
“There was an out-of-control large prairie fire,” organizer Bobby Thompson of Discover Gravel said Sunday.
That forced a quick change of plans in the last 15 miles of the race. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office helped reroute the cyclists for about 90 minutes, turning an 80-mile race into 83.
But Thompson said everyone made it safely home to Americus. And Iowa cyclist Jonathan Wait made it in first.
“He won it last year,” Thompson reported. “You love having him win your event, because he’s very humble.”
But Wait had to work for his win. His time of 4:01:28 beat Michael Allison and Kevin White by 4:03. Allison won second place by a nose.
“It was a lot more competitive this year at the very front,” Thompson said.
The women’s division was not that way. Abby ShalekBriski breezed to victory in 4:20:58, ending more than an hour ahead of Kari Pappas. Catherine Dickson finished third.
Thompson estimated slightly more than 600 riders joined in Saturday’s races, far above the 250 who participated last year.
While the weather was great for racing, the fire was a surprise. Thompson said it erupted in the square mile between Roads G and H, Roads 310 and 320.
“It quickly spread west, pretty much along the Flint Hills Nature Trail,” Thompson said. About two miles of grass burned.
“We had to redirect about four miles before then,” Thompson continued, with sport utility vehicles blocking roads and sheriff’s deputies catching riders.
“Not every road goes through, so it could be a little complicated,” Thompson noted. “It’s not like anyone was at risk. But you never know what smoke is going to do to somebody.”
Thompson also understood that it’s burning season in the Flint Hills, so fields have to be burned when the weather allows.
Thompson did not have final financial numbers from Flint Hills Gravel, he estimated more than $5,000 was raised for four different groups:
The National Interscholastic Cycling Association youth mountain bike team of Emporia
Payne’s Promise memorial scholarship of Emporia
Project Playscape in Americus
“SOS Strong” helping abuse survivors in the Emporia area
“There’s always a little left over,” Thompson added. That will help with youth athletics throughout the year.
Discover Gravel will stage its next race in Alma in July. But its Lyon County memories will linger — the second year in a row with an unexpected twist of nature.
“Year one, we had mud. Year two, we had fire,” Thompson said.
