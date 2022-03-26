Drivers between Americus and Bushong might see road improvements sooner than first thought.
“I think they may get started by the end of the year,” Lyon Community Commission Rollie Martin said Friday.
The commission signed an agreement Thursday to improve the shoulders and drainage of Americus Road (Road F). A grant from the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads Program will cover 90% of the cost, with the county paying the rest.
“I think the local people will see that as a great benefit there,” Martin said.
An assistant engineer told The Gazette last week that work on the project would not start before late 2023. But Martin is more optimistic.
“We hope to get it done in ‘23 – get it completed,” he said.
Martin also explained another item approved by commissioners Thursday: the “promulgation of the Emergency Operations Plan.”
“That’s to implement it, if needed,” Martin said. It’s the plan outlining how to respond to disasters, such as severe storms.
“By state law, we have to update it every five years,” Martin added. He noticed no changes in the updated plan from what Lyon County used to have.
