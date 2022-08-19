DSC_0108.JPG

A blizzard of snow geese and a flock of Canada geese are spotted in a pond at US-50 and Road B2 in January.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

Are you interested in learning or refreshing your basic bird watching skills? Come down to Elmendaro Township Library Saturday, Aug. 20.

The course will start at 8 a.m. indoors and will finish with a short bird walk around 9 a.m. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, field guides and bird apps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.