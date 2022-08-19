Are you interested in learning or refreshing your basic bird watching skills? Come down to Elmendaro Township Library Saturday, Aug. 20.
The course will start at 8 a.m. indoors and will finish with a short bird walk around 9 a.m. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, field guides and bird apps.
“Being outside became really a common part of COVID and we just want to bring people to the next level,” said Jackie Augustine, the executive director for Audubon of Kansas. “They already appreciate being outside and now we want them to pay attention to the birds and the butterflies and the wildflowers that are all around them and just deepen their appreciation of nature.”
Augustine, a long-time bird watcher, will be discussing how to identify different birds based on sight, behavior and location. She will also explain the proper use of binoculars and how beneficial bird apps and field guides can be while bird watching.
“I am a strong believer that people will not protect what they don’t understand and so we hope to increase the understanding and appreciation of nature all around us so they will then act to protect it,” she said.
This is part of a larger educational mission to introduce more Kansans all over the state to birdwatching. They are working towards providing bird watching bags in each library that would have binoculars and field guides on that given area’s birds and butterflies.
All are welcome to join in the bird watching seminar and walk no matter what expert level you are.
Bird watching book bags will also be available for check out starting right after the presentation.
