Southern Lyon County schools will create a Family Resource Program in coming months, with assistance from two state agencies.
“Our early childhood centers are going to be the hub,” district Early Childhood Coordinator Laura Evins said. The focus will be on grades 1-5, “but we'd also like to reach any of the families within our community.”
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that USD 252 will receive a one-year grant of $106,142 from the Department for Children and Families. It can be renewed for three additional years.
“It's huge, because we don't have anything,” Evins said Thursday. “We don't have any family resource system of support that our communities can access. This one will be connected to the school... The hope is that we can provide early intervention.”
Family Resource Centers, as they're commonly called, can provide all sorts of services. A statement from Kelly's office explained they can refer parents to child care services, provide counseling and health screenings, while also serving as community food banks.
Evins has several goals for the Southern Lyon County program. One is promoting “family engagement,” with more activities along the lines of a recent dinner and game night.
Another is to “enhance... parenting skills,” Evins explained, while preventing child abuse and neglect and promoting school readiness.
“These centers will focus on parent resilience, social connections and important parent and child development skills which we believe will result in fewer youth in the foster care system,” Kansas DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in a statement.
While the grants were announced this week, Evins knew the money was coming last fall. The initial grant lasts through May 2024.
“We have some time to make decisions about what that program looks like,” Evins added. “I've been utilizing our school nurses for support on what kind of resources our families need.” That could even include assistance with food or rent payments.
The Kansas Children's Service League will help the district set up the program.
The governor described the concept as a “community hub” for “supporting families in their own neighborhoods.”
While Southern Lyon County did not have to provide matching funds, Evins indicated the district will have to spend money to set up the program.
“We want to see what we can do for our communities as a whole,” Evins said.
Ten grants for Family Resource Centers were awarded across the state, totaling nearly $1.8 million. USD 252 is one of only two school districts to receive a grant. The other is Turner in Kansas City.
