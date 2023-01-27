kelly 10.jpeg

Gov. Laura Kelly looks at a sign made for her by students in the Olpe schools early childhood classes in April 2021.

 Tim Mohn/Gazette

Southern Lyon County schools will create a Family Resource Program in coming months, with assistance from two state agencies.

“Our early childhood centers are going to be the hub,” district Early Childhood Coordinator Laura Evins said. The focus will be on grades 1-5, “but we'd also like to reach any of the families within our community.”

