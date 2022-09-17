What does an unfinished bridge near Olpe and one of Emporia’s largest employers have in common?
More than you might think.
A reader wrote: “I’ve not seen any updates on the bridge renovation project on Road 75 near Olpe that has been ongoing all summer. Any updates on estimated project completion dates would be wonderful.”
That work is at least three months away from being finished. Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said the reason starts with staffing.
“We’re down 13 full-time positions,” Woods said last week. The normal full-time workforce is 60. “We’re having to scramble trying to get enough people to work on it.”
People who normally would work for Lyon County are being lured away, in part by the requirements to pass a drug screening and a physical exam.
“In the last year-and-a-half, we’ve had eight people that... passed everything. When we called them to see when they could come to work, they taken another job or were no longer interested,” Woods said.
Then there’s the matter of money. Even though Lyon County improved its pay scale at the start of 2022, higher pay awaits in the private sector. Woods cited Simmons Dog Food as one example.
“Offering sign-on bonuses, offering free day care, which is sometimes an issue for us,” Woods said.
On top of that, Woods noted Simmons is seeking 177 new employees in a county which had 569 unemployed workers in July.
“I don’t know where they’re going to find them,” Woods said with a laugh. “Because we sure can’t find anybody.”
The staffing shortage reached the point where Woods combined several crews on the Olpe project to get asphalt in place on the three-span, $200,000 bridge project.
“If we had it done by a contractor, the cost would have been at least twice as much,” Woods added. “And they’d want more time than what we’ve allowed.”
Another issue with the Road 75 bridge is something which hasn’t received much attention lately. Supply chain slowdowns still exist for county governments.
“We ordered a dump truck in January of last year, that has a snowplow and sander on it,” Woods said as an example. “They tell us now it might be second quarter next year before we get the truck.”
In the case of the bridge, “we needed some longer piling,” Woods explained. By the time a request was made to the Lyon County Commission and the bid was approved, the piling Woods wanted already was sold.
“In the past, when we ordered that kind of material, they put it on hold for a week,” Woods said. “Now they’re selling it as soon as they can get a buyer.”
Then there’s a geology problem east of Olpe. Experts drilled in the area of the bridge to see what might be at the bottom of it all.
“We had to go down deeper,” Woods said, because his crew punched through one of the layers of rock that geologists said could be a base. “That slowed us down.”
A relatively dry September is helping the work move forward. But in the meantime, drivers should use Road 70 or Road 90 east of Olpe to get around the construction.
If Woods’s workers can get concrete and set it quickly this fall, the finish line could be in sight.
“Hopefully we’ll get it done by the end of December,” Wood said. “It all depends on weather and materials... That’s our goal.”
