A longtime bus driver was recently honored by the Northern Heights Booster Club for his many years of service.
John Price celebrated his 30th year driving for the district last year and over the last three decades has “established himself as a highly respected pillar” of the community. According to Lea Hamlin, he is the “most loyal supporter” of students and athletes in the district and his dedication and passion for those students has made him a familiar face in North Lyon County.
That’s why, on Dec. 3, he was honored during the Northern Heights High School basketball games. The recognition came as a surprise to Price, 76, who just applied to be a bus driver when he found himself in need of another job.
“The superintendent at that time called me within a few days and interviewed me,” Price said. “He wanted to put me on part-time as a substitute and I told him, no, I wanted to work full-time.”
His first four-and-a-half years with the district, Price drove the school bus for the former Reading Elementary School.
“I live 10 miles south of [Allen] so my first pick-up was 17 miles away,” Price said, adding that he also started driving for athletic events at that time. “I have worked all the ball games ever since I’ve been here — volleyball, football, basketball.”
And it’s kept him busy. Last week, Price logged 13 games through Saturday. Not that he was complaining.
“You cannot put too much on me,” he said.
According to Hamlin, the NHHS Athletic Director, Price has driven students and athletes to more than 1,200 events.
“He has not missed a single Northern Heights basketball game and only two football games during this time,” she said. “John serves as the premier clock operator for football and basketball and is the scorekeeper for volleyball. At away basketball games, he keeps the book for both boys and girls varsity games.”
Superintendent Bob Blair said the Booster Club approached him about recognizing Price’s service and it was an easy and immediate “yes.”
“The great thing about John is, John builds relationships with kids and adults very well and our business is about serving our students and building relationships with our students,” he said. “John is a great positive asset for our school district because he builds those relationships, and he’s also a positive spokesperson for our district — not only in our district, but when he drives all the buses to all the away athletic events. ... John knows everybody everywhere.”
Blair said it’s definitely rare to have someone on staff with that kind of longevity and with that continued commitment.
“When I became superintendent here 18 months ago, John was one of the first people people that I met in my district office, and he has provided me with invaluable advice and invaluable history of this district,” he said.
For his part, Price said it’s a privilege to get to work for USD 251. Last week a letter he wrote thanking the North Lyon County School District was read aloud during morning announcements:
“I was honored to be recognized for my 30 years with North Lyon County School District. It has genuinely been a privilege to work with your students, staff and board members. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of such a great district. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. A heart felt thank you goes out to the Booster Club for organizing this award — it warmed my heart.
“Over my last 30 years I have seen this school grow and do great things. That being said, this set of teachers and administration is second to none. You guys go above and beyond to help every student with each challenge that comes across in and out of the classroom.
“I have had the opportunity to work with many amazing students, from ones that ride on my bus home from school, to student athletes going to games every Friday. Each of you have such potential to achieve all of your goals you set your minds to. Never stop working toward who you want to be, this chapter of your life is so short, yet so important. Push yourself in and out of the classroom every day. Academics are so important for your success beyond your time here at Northern Heights. I want to encourage each of you to walk across the stage on graduation day. Only great things are to come.”
But don’t mistake Price’s words for a retirement notice.
“I do not want to retire until I have to,” he said. “I’ll be the first to know when that happens and I hope to God it’s not for awhile.”
“Every district deserves a John Price and we are proud to claim him as ours,” Hamlin added.
