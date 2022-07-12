Local celebrities took to the stage at the Emporia Granada Theatre during Celebrities in Disguise II: Return of the Masks Saturday night. This localized version of “The Masked Singer” was a benefit event to raise money for Beacon for Hope, a suicide prevention organization.
“It was so exciting and to see the different community members come out and go on stage to do that, especially if they’ve never done that before, and to have our community members come out and support that,” Melissa Owen, executive director and founder of Beacon for Hope, said. “It means so much to us.”
The night was kicked off by Tagan Trahoon singing “You’ll Be Back” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which he performed last year during the first-ever Celebrities in Disguise as a contestant.
The contest was judged by Michele “Cupcake Queen” Boyce, Sherry “Shut Up & Dance” Davidson, Mark “Big Red” Schreiber and Scott “Sugar Daddy” Briggs. Each judge had the opportunity to ask the contestant a question and offer an opinion on each performance during the preliminaries.
Six singers, three men and three women, performed in costume and under aliases: “Sting,” played by Amanda Gutierrez; “Saucy,” played by Caron Daugherty; “Madame,” played by Callie Medrano; “Woody,” played by Chuck Samples; “The Gentleman,” played by Brad Yount; and “The Judge,” played by Doug Bjerkaas.
Clues were given throughout the show to help the audience and judges deduce who each performer was. Some were easy for the judges to guess such as Madame ,who the judges rather quickly guessed was Callie Medrano and others were much harder to decipher such as Saucy who stumped the entire judge panel with her chef outfit and cigarette.
The night had a comedic undertone with the rapport and on-stage conversations held between the two hosts, Trahoon and Granada director Rebeca Herrera, and the judges. Jokes were made throughout the whole night including many puns and “dad jokes” from Trahoon that helped with the flow of the show.
The singers were divided into two groups based on gender. After all three performers from the group had performed the judges eliminated two and sent the remaining singer to the finals. When a singer was eliminated music played and the performer revealed their true identity in a very similar fashion to the celebrities on “The Masked Singer,” as though you were sitting watching the show being filmed in real-time.
In the end, the winners were revealed and audience prizes were given out including a wine basket from Twin Rivers and a gift certificate for Planet Sub. The grand champion was Medrano, and second place went to Bjerkaas.
The event was considered a success by organizers.
“I think everything went as planned and it was a lot of fun,” Herrera said. “And it was for a good cause so at the end of the day we all had a good time and you know it was great.”
An estimated 65 people were in attendance for the event which was around 15 more than last year, said Trahoon who was happy to see growth in numbers.
“Knowing in some way, even if we are only raising $400-500, if we are somehow putting that money into their organization we know we are helping to save a life in some way and so it’s nerve-wracking but it is fantastic to know that no matter how tonight went somebody was going to see people care,” Trahoon said. “To me, that is so much more than anything else. Letting people know that there are people who care about you and there are people who want to help you.”
The new 988 number will be dropping this coming week which will essentially be a 911 number but for mental health. Beacon for Hope will also be restarting their support group for suicide loss every second Thursday in the Lyon County Community Room. For more information about Beacon for Hope, you can go to their website at https://www.hopelinks.org/.
