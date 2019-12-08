A prayer sparked a light in the hearts of many families, friends and community members Sunday night.
The bright twinkling from the AceItUp Christmas Tree Lighting and Toy Drive in William Lindsay White Memorial Park signified that light.
In memory and celebration of Ace Garate and all others who have “gone too soon” this holiday season, the Garate family coordinated the event and brought the true reason for the season to the forefront of thought within the community.
“Ace is a pretty big Jesus guy,” his mother, Amy Garate, said, “so it’s being celebrated the right way with everybody being here and in the spirit, and being present and giving. I think it’s pretty amazing.”
She had the idea for the event only a few weeks ago and was able to pull it all together successfully on Sunday.
“When you keep the Lord center, everything just kind of falls the way it’s supposed to,” she said. “With everything ever since the accident, every time something has happened … it’s all Christ-centered, I believe. He’s always right there and very present.”
This is the first Ace-related event the Garate family has coordinated themselves, and they extend their gratitude to all who helped and showed support. White Memorial Park was truly transformed into the hub of Christmas cheer and stuffed with families, dogs and soon-to-be presents. Santa and Mrs. Claus even made a special appearance.
“I felt this was going to happen,” Carlos Garate said about the high attendance, because of the attendance of other events in memory of Ace.
Cookies and hot chocolate were made available for free-will donation, event T-shirts were sold and carols rang across Merchant Street. After the carols, an encore song filled the space — ”This Little Light of Mine.”
Red ribbons, a recognizable symbol of AceItUp, were also made available for guests to write the names of loved ones who have died and to tie on a tree.
“The only thing that could get better is if [Ace] was physically here with us,” Amy said.
Toys quickly filled the base of the Christmas tree and cash donations came in as quickly as cookies disappeared. Donations will be given to St. Francis Ministries, a faith-based child and family services organization that oversees foster care.
Ace continues to positively impact his community, bringing together many students and friends of the Garate family.
Sophia Rethman said she used to be neighbors with the Garate family and currently goes to school with Ace's brother, Ethan.
“I think that through Ace, it has really brought our community together and helped other people come together,” she said.
“Ace liked to help others more than himself, so this really shows him, because we get to give to others,” Cassidy Ochs, a friend of Ethan and Ace Garate said. “This is what he would have wanted.”
The sentiment for loving, giving and being present is something the Garate family wants the community to take away from this event.
“Remember that everybody needs to be loved and show their love,” Jessie Baker, another family friend said.
For more information and to make donations to AceItUp, visit Facebook.com/AceItUp.
