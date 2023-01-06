Patchy freezing drizzle map - 1.6.23

This map puts Emporia in the middle of a zone for patchy freezing drizzle Saturday morning.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

The weekend could have a slick start in parts of the Flint Hills.

“Patchy freezing drizzle is possible through Saturday morning,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita said Friday morning,

