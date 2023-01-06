The weekend could have a slick start in parts of the Flint Hills.
“Patchy freezing drizzle is possible through Saturday morning,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita said Friday morning,
The advisory about it officially stretches southwest from Chase and Greenwood Counties, leaving Lyon County out. But a map issued from Wichita puts Emporia in the middle of a potential drizzle zone for Saturday morning..
The mornings are getting slowly colder. Friday morning's low in Emporia was 22 degrees, after Thursday's low of 25 in Emporia and Cottonwood Falls.
A below-freezing morning Saturday could lead to frozen precipitation. But the temperature should be warm enough by 9 a.m. so that any drizzle is liquid.
Friday's high should be close to 50 in Emporia. But Saturday may not get above 40. Sunshine is expected Sunday with a a high of 47.
The next strong chance for precipitation comes next Wednesday night. At this point, it should be a rain event.
