The tie is broken, and Ty Gaines is the winner of an open seat on the Madison-Virgil school board.
Gaines and Tony Fankhauser each received four write-in votes in the election two weeks ago. The Greenwood County Election Office canvassed the results Monday.
“They didn't really go into detail,” Superintendent Stephen Jowers said after checking with that office Wednesday. He was unsure if Fankhauser turned down the job, or if the canvass uncovered a tie-breaking vote for Gaines.
Gaines joins Dallas Luthi and Jennifer Watts as winners of school board seats. Luthi is an incumbent.
Gaines has been active in recent years on the Madison Recreation Commission.
In other school news, Jowers noted this is American Education Week. The district is making the occasion with “Dress Like Your Teacher Day” Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.