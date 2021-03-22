More than 30 vendors from all over the area offered their wares to potential customers during Saturday's 2021 Spring Craft and Vendor Show at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building.
Those who visited the show had the opportunity to browse through everything from honeys to custom t-shirts to handmade furniture, and even to grab a bite to eat from the food truck parked outside.
For many of the vendors, it was one of their first opportunities to get back out and sell their handiwork directly to customers after most similar events were canceled in 2020.
Elmdale resident Kat Witt is a woodworker who likes to use reclaimed wood from old barns in Kansas. She makes tables, wood quilt squares, candles and cut-outs of the shape of Kansas, some of which are layered with resin art.
“Crafting is my zen, it’s where I find my peace, so I kind of just dabble in a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Witt said.
Along with being a local teacher, Witt has sold her pieces through her business -- which is called Made Witt Love -- for the past seven years. She said that originally she hadn’t set out to start a business, but rather it was born out of a hobby that perhaps got a bit out of hand.
“I started my business because I started building furniture and then I kept building furniture and my husband said, ‘We don’t have space for this.’ And I said, ‘But I want to keep making it,’ so I started my business to share that with other people,” Witt said. “My goal is that people can have a handcrafted item like furniture or decor at a Walmart price, because I think it’s best for everyone involved.”
Witt typically doesn’t do many craft shows -- typically about three per year -- because most of her customers place custom orders at the show, and the nature of the work is such that it fills the time in between that and the next show.
“They’ll come [at a craft show] and they say, ‘Well, I really like this style but it doesn’t quite fit my space. Can you make this?’” she said. “I get a lot of orders for customization for those, like with monogamous for wedding gifts. I usually get probably six or seven custom orders from each show, which is a lot when you’re making everything by hand.”
The COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for Witt to expand her business to the online realm and she was able to start selling products from her website (madewittlove.com) last year.
“It’s nice that things are kind of opening back up so I can have both my online store and here [at craft shows],” she said.
While Witt doesn’t make enough for a full-time income from Made Witt Love, she said that’s just fine with.
“It’s a hobby that pays for itself,” she said.
Cheryl Ball runs Cassidy Etching out of her shop in Cassidy, Kan., and made her first appearance at the craft show in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday, although she tries to travel to different shows around the area -- 2020 excluded.
“I sandblast glass, metal, you name it,” Ball said. “I like to repurpose items and make them into different pieces of art.”
Among some of her pieces were old cigar boxes turned into three-stringed guitars and forks reshaped into unique pendants.
Debbie Ballinger sells candle warmers, home organization tools, thermals, lunch boxes and other miscellaneous items. She is from Wichita, and while she typically only goes to craft shows within 20 miles of her home, she came up to Cottonwood Falls this year after the paucity of sales opportunities last year.
“It was horrible [to not have craft shows in 2020],” Ballinger said. “I had inventory for about a dozen craft shows and it just sat until people came to my house and bought from my own home.”
But with as well-attended as Saturday’s craft show was, it seems that many vendors may finally be able to start making up for what was lost last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.