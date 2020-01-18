Those who hope to ride in this year's Dirty Kanza need to register by midnight Sunday to have a chance.
The registration window for the Garmin Dirty Kanza lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
According to the DK website, due to high demand, it is unable to accommodate who wishes to participate in either 200-, 100-, 50- or 25-mile race.
"Therefore, a random selection process will be utilized to determine who will be allowed to participate in the 2020 Dirty Kanza," reads the website.
Registration opened on Jan. 6, giving hopeful participants to weeks to throw their hats in the ring. Registration is free of charge, but credit card information is collected. Only those selected to participate in the race will be charged.
Winning entries will be selected on or about Jan. 27.
"The individuals whose names are selected will be awarded entry in the 2020 Dirty Kanza," reads the webiste. "These selected event participants will be notified by email, per the contact information they provide."
To register or learn more, visit dirtykanza.com/dk200-dk100-dk50-dk25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.