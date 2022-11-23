The Emporia Gazette
Two Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will come together next week to honor Olpe students who entered an annual essay and audio contest.
Students in grades 9-11 submitted “Voice of Democracy” audio on the topic, “Why Is the Veteran Important.” James Kimerlin, Eli Markowitz, Colton Redeker and Kayla Steinke were the ninth-grade winners from VFW Post 7957.
The 11th-grade winners were Kinzie Kurzen and Rhilee Scott, representing Post 1980.
Youth in younger grades wrote essays. The “Patriots Pen” topic in grades 6-8 was, “My Pledge to Veterans.”
This year’s winners are sixth-graders Gracie Smith and Brogan Vogts, Post 1980, seventh-graders Megan Barnhart and Kadie Wade, Post 7957 and eighth-grader Adrianna Sieberns, Post 7957.
The youth essay in grades 3-5 was about “Why Veterans Are Important.” The winners were Harley Haag in grade 3, Copelan McGuire in Grade 4 and Mae Coffman in Grade 5. All represent Post 7957.
The winners in younger grades receive $25, while grades six and up receive $50 and advance to a district competition. The national youth essay winner will receive $5,000.
The two posts received 168 total entries.
The VFW will hold an awards ceremony at Post 7957, 302 South Commercial Street, Thursday. Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
