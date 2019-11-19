C4 Food Pantry calls for community members to participate in its food drive, going on from now until Saturday morning.
Members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church were volunteering at the C4 Food Pantry when it occurred to the group to do a drive for the pantry. Since C4 was not included in this year’s Match Day, it looked for a means of other assistance.
“We just wanted to help out and got the word out that [C4] was needing assistance,” local resident and volunteer Vicki Adcock said.
Kansas Graphics donated $250 and challenged 20 other local businesses to pledge $250. So far, they have raised more than $5,000 through that challenge.
Both money and food donations are encouraged and appreciated. The high school also does a food drive this time of year.
Adcock said she thinks C4 is a great organization that fills a need in the community.
“Chase County is a very giving community … and we want to help those that are in need, and this is one way to do that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.