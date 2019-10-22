Construction on the Reading Wind facility has been ongoing since May, though the project in its entirety has been developing for more than a decade.
When complete, it will be a 200-megawatt facility. Sixty-two Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy turbines cover 22,000 acres in Lyon and Osage counties, and lines will be connected through the Emporia Energy Center.
The facility is still under construction and is expected to be complete by Apr. 2020.
“Construction has been going well,” Souther Power Company External Communications Director Leighton Burkett said. “Turbine deliveries are expected to begin later this month (October), and turbine erections are expected to begin in early November.”
The challenging weather this summer and early autumn has not affected the timeline for construction.
“We monitor the weather very closely, as the safety of our teams is very important to Southern Power,” Burkett said.
Wind-generated energy has become popular in recent years. Nationally, there are more than 57,000 turbines that produced 6.5 percent of the nation’s energy in 2018, according to the American Wind Energy Association. In Kansas, wind energy is responsible for 36 percent of the state’s energy, as of 2018.
“With the energy landscape constantly changing and technology constantly improving, so has wind technology,” Burkett said. Among operating facilities and facilities under construction, “Southern Power owns more than 1,890 megawatts of wind generation in Maine, Texas, Oklahoma and now Kansas. Wind is a natural resource and an important piece of the full portfolio of energy resources.”
Southern Power itself has 39 renewable facilities in nine states. It supports municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and commercial and industrial clientele. The Lyon County Commission visited earlier this autumn to view the progress. Burkett and County Commissioner Scott Briggs both said the visit went well.
“We appreciate their support for our project,” Burkett said about the visit.
“As we work to build the future of energy through clean, safe, reliable and affordable wholesale generation, our communities contribute to that through the support of our work.”
Burkett also said Southern Power is doing more than building a wind farm.
“We are here for the long haul,” she said. “At Southern Power, we value the communities where we have the opportunity to serve. We are excited to be in Reading. Our partnership with the local communities is a part of the foundation of our work. We can’t do this without them and are very thankful for their continued support.”
She said the response from the Lyon and Osage counties has been positive.
“We want to reiterate how excited we are to be a part of these communities,” Burkett said. “From day one, the communities have welcomed us and been a valuable partner in our work to develop Reading Wind and build the future of energy.”
Tours during construction are limited and must be approved by the respective landowners. For more information, contact Power Asset Manager Rachel Petry at rlscogin@southernco.com. To learn more about the Reading Wind Facility, visit southerncompany.com/our-companies/southern-power.
