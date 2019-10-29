Emporia High School took some time out to recognize 28 KU Honor Scholars and one National Merit Scholar Tuesday morning.
“All of these students here at the high school, they have shown hard work, they’ve shown perseverance, they’ve shown grit, putting others first, answering the call and much more,” EHS Principal Dathan Fischer said during the morning assembly. “They definitely have set the bar high for all of our students.”
One senior was recognized as a National Merit Scholar, a program which accepts about 34,000 students nationwide each year. That number accounts for only about 3 percent of the 1.5 million who apply for the honor.
The honor went to Connor Hauff.
Hauff has a 4.45 weighted grade point average and scored a 34 on his ACT. He is a member of the EHS cross country and track and field teams. He is involved in German Club, FFA and is in 4-H and participates in his church youth group outside of school.
His post-secondary plans are to attend the University of Kansas and study chemical engineering.
The KU Honors Scholar distinction is given to the top 10 percent of students in the senior class. This year, Emporia High had 28 who received the honor.
Those 28 students have an average GPA of 4.16 and ACT of 24.
The 28 who received a certificate Tuesday morning were: Cindy Arevalo, Bao Bach, Skyler Beatty, Adaline Bradford, Ashely Cervantes, Mya Chapman, Haven Conrade, Jeremiah Darey, Megan Gordon, Karime Guevara, Connor Hauff, Caleb Hollenbeck, Saira Juarez, Koey Keough, Abraham Lemus, Nayeli Lopez, Sandy Nguyen, Hayden Pauls, Gloria Peroza-Aguirre, Payten Redeker, Tania Saldana Gutierrez, Sophia Seeley, Taylor Sullivan, Paige Thomas, Amy Tong, Lindy Tran, Diana Vazquez and Cameron Weeks.
“All of you should be very proud of this and give yourself a pat on the back, because you have worked hard,” Fischer said.
The KU Honors recognition night is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Emporia High.
