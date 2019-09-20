The Madison High School football team dominated in every aspect of their road victory Friday evening against the Hartford Jaguars, winning 63-0 in two quarters by mercy rule.
Scoring began early for the Bulldogs when senior Nasun Wasson took Hartford’s first punt of the game to the house for a quick 8-0 lead. The end zone would prove to be familiar territory for Wasson in the first quarter as he added four more scores — a receiving touchdown and three walk-in touchdown rushes — to extend the Madison lead to 42-0 by the two-minute mark in the opening period.
“We really executed well, and that was a big emphasis this week,” said Madison Head Football Coach Alex McMillian. “I thought we did a great job. We blocked from snap to whistle and gave our running backs big holes. They made the best of them.
“I thought Nasun Wasson was especially impressive. He played extremely well offensively. I’m not sure how many touchdowns he ended up having, but the kid ran well, hit the holes hard, and found good pathways on his way to finding the end zone.”
The Bulldog’s offense enjoyed plenty of opportunities thanks to play on the other side of the ball. In only 24 minutes, Madison would snag four interceptions — including a pick-six from sophomore Braden Foltz — and steal another possession by recovering a fumble on special teams.
In addition to their difficulties through the air on the night, Hartford would be completely stifled on the ground as well. The Jaguars did not have a first down in the first quarter, and would only muster one throughout the remainder of the game on a helmet-to-helmet penalty. Freshman quarterback Ali Smith was injured midway through the second quarter on a hard sack, forcing multiple Jaguars to play out of position throughout the remainder of the game.
“Defensively, we kind of changed some things up on them,” McMillian said. “We mixed and matched coverages and gave them different looks every single down. I thought our guys were physical when we were in man coverage, and that put some of them in spots to make some big plays.
“Drew [Stutesman] got two picks on the night, so I think that’s five for him altogether on the year. Five interceptions in three games is really outstanding for a linebacker.”
Madison (3-0) will look to continue their undefeated season with a home game against Maranatha Christian Academy 7 p.m. next Friday. Meanwhile, Hartford (1-2) will look to regroup as they take on Centre High in Lost Springs. Gametime is also set for 7 p.m.
