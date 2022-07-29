Summer road work has reached the heart of Chase County., That could mean delays for the next several months
The Chase County Sheriff's Office advised Friday that repairs to the four-lane section of U.S. 50 in Strong City will mean a reduced speed limit of 30 miles per hour.
“Intersection will be closed at times and traffic detoured,” a Facebook notice said.
The Kansas Department of Transportation's traffic website described it as “major work” on U.S. 50 from K-177 east to the Lyon County line.
“Traffic will be reduced to 12 feet in each direction,” KanDrive.org noted.
West of Strong City, a pilot car is in operation with flaggers to the Marion County line near Florence. A rumble strip is being added. That part of the work should last until Friday, August 19.
One possible route around the project from the east is to turn south onto U Road from the highway. Then travel west on either 226 and 225 Roads or Old Highway 50 to reach K-177.
A faster route from the west could be K-150 through Elmdale. It turns into Lake Road and intersects K-177 on the north side of Cottonwood Falls.
The entire project on U.S. 50 is scheduled to end Friday, December 2.
