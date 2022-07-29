Storng City construction map - 7.29.22

Orange areas on this map of Strong City show current construction areas. Work on U.S. 50 in Chase County may last until early December.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

Summer road work has reached the heart of Chase County., That could mean delays for the next several months

The Chase County Sheriff's Office advised Friday that repairs to the four-lane section of U.S. 50 in Strong City will mean a reduced speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.