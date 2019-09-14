The Emporia Gazette
As part of the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Emporia, Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe hosted Mix and Mingle.
This was the fifth year that Emporia Main Street has presented multiple organizations and businesses to show what they have to offer to new residents of Emporia. Both the downstairs and upstairs at the business had scores of people meeting and getting acquainted with each other. Upstairs was standing room only, and offered live music.
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods spoke with a school official who stated that this activity has directly led to a 20 percent retention of students. The parents get more involved in community activities and businesses and are less apt to leave town.
