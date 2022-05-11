It's simply 90-degree heat and humidity for one more day. Then the threat of storms returns.
The government Storm Prediction Center still has much of Lyon County in a level-one “marginal” risk for severe storms late Thursday night. Chase County is in a level-two “slight” area.
But as a cold front approaches, the entire Emporia area will be in the “slight” zone Friday afternoon. Much depends on how quickly the front moves.
“The anticipated hazards would be damaging winds and large hail,” a briefing from Topeka said Wednesday morning.
Some people might long for a cooling shower Wednesday. The heat index in Emporia is expected to reach 97 degrees, with Topeka going to 100.
Emporia Municipal Airport hit another new high for the year Tuesday, with a record 95 degrees. Even the morning low set a record, at 76 – the warmest low ever on May 10. The temperature overall was more than 22 degrees above normal.
Cottonwood Falls had a high Tuesday of 93, but that was six degrees below the local record.
Another record could fall in Emporia Wednesday. The forecast high of 91 would tie the current highest temperature on May 11, set in 1962. By comparison, the high in Emporia two years ago was 49.
