Some people in Olpe have been waiting a long time for a fitness park.
“It's a project that's been ongoing for a few years,” USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright admitted Tuesday.
The 2017 school bond issue took that idea for a park next to Olpe School off the priority list. But Argabright brought it up again during Monday night's Southern Lyon County school board meeting.
He said a community improvement committee which meets every week has hired a “fundraising consultant” to look into how to gather the money for the park.
“They're a ways off,” Argabright said. “They haven't started the fundraising process yet,” or developed some kind of structure for it.
The park is proposed between Jones Park and the north side of Olpe High School, with walking paths and fitness areas.
Argabright said the USD 252 board also reviewed finances Monday night, since the fiscal year ends next week. That meant some talk about inflation.
“We're on track to finish the year OK,” Argabright said. But he admitted that “utility expenses encumbered a lot more dollars than what we actually budgeted.” He hasn't computed the exact amount yet.
The district is preparing for higher expenses in some areas next fiscal year. Revised handbooks reviewed during the meeting increase the rates for teams to stay in hotels.
“That's increased significantly in the last couple of years,” Argabright said.
People trying to watch the livestreamed meeting Monday night were stymied by a lack of audio. It's not clear what led to that.
The Southern Lyon County school board's next scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
